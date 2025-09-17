Edmonds man who shot rideshare driver sentenced to nearly 20 years
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
|Alex Waggoner enters the courtroom
Photo by Nick Ng, MyEdmondsNews.com
Just after 10:15pm on January 3, 2024. Mr. Shariif was working as a rideshare driver and had just dropped off a customer in Edmonds.
After departing the drop-off, Mr. Shariif drove westbound on 236th St SW and, with a green signal, began making a left-hand turn onto Edmonds Way.
He narrowly missed hitting Waggoner, who was in the crosswalk. He rolled down his window and started to apologize when Waggoner walked up to him and shot him eleven times.
Waggoner then went home. Bystanders called 911 and Shariif was taken to Harborview, where he died.
