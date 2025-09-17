Edmonds man who shot rideshare driver sentenced to nearly 20 years

Alex Waggoner enters the courtroom

Photo by Nick Ng, MyEdmondsNews.com According to reporting by Nick Ng in According to reporting by Nick Ng in MyEdmondsNews.com , Edmonds resident Alex Matthew Waggoner, 23, was sentenced to 235 months – 19 years and seven months – for the January 2024 shooting of 31-year-old rideshare driver Abdikadir Gedi Shariif of Tukwila.

Just after 10:15pm on January 3, 2024. Mr. Shariif was working as a rideshare driver and had just dropped off a customer in Edmonds.After departing the drop-off, Mr. Shariif drove westbound on 236th St SW and, with a green signal, began making a left-hand turn onto Edmonds Way.He narrowly missed hitting Waggoner, who was in the crosswalk. He rolled down his window and started to apologize when Waggoner walked up to him and shot him eleven times.Waggoner then went home. Bystanders called 911 and Shariif was taken to Harborview, where he died.