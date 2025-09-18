Legally blind artist painting demo at Museum of Special Art in Perrinville Village
Thursday, September 18, 2025
The Museum of Special Art in Perrinville Village will be having a special tour and painting demonstrations with California artist Charles Curtis Blackwell on Friday October 10, 2025 from 12-2pm.
Charles will be presenting his work and poetry from, "In the Tenderloin" exhibition. Charles will be conducting demonstrations of his painting techniques, there will be tables, and art materials available for those who wish to join him.
In the Tenderloin district, Blackwell’s work exemplifies a creative light in the darkness where encouragement and inspiration is needed.
Through the beauty of his art pieces, Blackwell creates life in an area where death is ever present.
These pieces resonate loudly with music, rhythm, dance, jazz, and the Afrocentric culture. Together with his poetry, the inspirational art of Charles Blackwell comes to life right before your eyes.
Blackwell is well recognized for his achievements as a performer, author, poet, visual artist, and is featured in the documentary film, “The God Given Talent: The Creative Life of Charles Curtis Blackwell.
In the Tenderloin district he creates his art at the Hospitality House and has had recent performances at Faithful Fools and the Tenderloin Museum in San Francisco.
Reservations are required. Please email: info@museumofspecialart.org to reserve your spot for this tour.
For more information contact us at 206-6870-9259.
The Museum of Special Art is located at the Perrinville Village Complex at 18521 76th Ave W, #108 – Edmonds, WA 98036
Gallery House hours:
- Monday / Wednesday 1-5pm
- Friday / Saturday 11am - 3pm
The Museum of Special Art (MOSA) is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation developed to meet the current needs of children and adults with disabilities by providing access to the visual arts and educational opportunities for artists with disabilities.
