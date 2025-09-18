Legally blind artist painting demo at Museum of Special Art in Perrinville Village









Charles will be presenting his work and poetry from, "In the Tenderloin" exhibition. Charles will be conducting demonstrations of his painting techniques, there will be tables, and art materials available for those who wish to join him.Legally blind from an accident at an early age, Blackwell lives by the saying, “take your challenges and make them an asset.”





In the Tenderloin district, Blackwell’s work exemplifies a creative light in the darkness where encouragement and inspiration is needed.



Through the beauty of his art pieces, Blackwell creates life in an area where death is ever present.





These pieces resonate loudly with music, rhythm, dance, jazz, and the Afrocentric culture. Together with his poetry, the inspirational art of Charles Blackwell comes to life right before your eyes.



Blackwell is well recognized for his achievements as a performer, author, poet, visual artist, and is featured in the documentary film, “The God Given Talent: The Creative Life of Charles Curtis Blackwell.





In the Tenderloin district he creates his art at the Hospitality House and has had recent performances at Faithful Fools and the Tenderloin Museum in San Francisco.





This featured Artist Tour and Demo event on October 10, from 12-2pm is free and open to the public.





Monday / Wednesday 1-5pm

Friday / Saturday 11am - 3pm

The Museum of Special Art (MOSA) is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation developed to meet the current needs of children and adults with disabilities by providing access to the visual arts and educational opportunities for artists with disabilities.