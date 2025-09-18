Boys tennis: Shorecrest v Archbishop Murphy 9-17-25
Thursday, September 18, 2025
9-17-2025
Shorecrest 6 - Archbishop Murphy 1
Singles
- Ashton Johnson (S) def. Riley Imadhay 6-0, 6-0,
- Zane Weber (S) def. Xavi Wilson 6-1, 6-0, Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Rex Jobe 6-0, 6-0,
- Nathaniel Skonier (S) def. Charles Teichman 6-1, 6-0
- Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen (S) def. Parker Campbell-Bryce Casanova 6-3, 6-0,
- Asher Martin-Keane Patterson (S) def. Nicholas Lewark-Khaiton Huynh 3-6, 6-3, 10-7,
- Henry Fahey-Ivan Hernandez (A) def. Andrew Broweleit-Noah Koehler 6-3, 3-6, 10-4
