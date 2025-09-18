Shorecrest junior Kavi Rao named a National Merit Scholar

Shorecrest junior Kavi Rao named

National Merit Scholar

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools Shorecrest junior Kavi Rao was recently named as a National Merit Scholar









He especially likes STEM classes such as Calculus and Physics, where he can explore how the world works through numbers, as well as courses such as History and Video Production, which fuel his love of stories.



Outside of school, Kavi spends his time reading non-fiction, working out, hanging out with friends, and building combat robots to compete in local tournaments (yes, like BattleBots). He is also involved in running Shorecrest’s Science and Chess clubs.



Looking ahead, Kavi plans to study mechanical engineering at a four-year university, most likely the University of Washington.







Kavi Rao is a passionate learner who says that he enjoys any subject where the content is engaging and the teacher is enthusiastic.