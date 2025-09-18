Elaine U. Cho and Zoe Hana Mikuta in Conversation at Ridgecrest Books September 26, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025


Elaine U. Cho and Zoe Hana Mikuta in Conversation
Friday, September 26th, 7pm at Ridgecrest Books

Join us as we welcome two incredible Seattle authors Elaine U. Cho, author of Ocean's Godori and Teo's Durumi - a fantastic sci-fi romp through the solar with a crew of misfits. 

It's all danger, adventure, and found family and a total delight all the way through; and Zoe Hana Mikuta, author of The Coven Tendency - a young adult horror novel that follows a coven of witches whose magic create violent urges and mental corrosion as they search for a cure. 

"A stunningly original tale that's not to be missed." - PW

Ridgecrest Books is located at 512 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 2:32 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  