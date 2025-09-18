Elaine U. Cho and Zoe Hana Mikuta in Conversation at Ridgecrest Books September 26, 2025
Friday, September 26th, 7pm at Ridgecrest Books
Join us as we welcome two incredible Seattle authors Elaine U. Cho, author of Ocean's Godori and Teo's Durumi - a fantastic sci-fi romp through the solar with a crew of misfits.
It's all danger, adventure, and found family and a total delight all the way through; and Zoe Hana Mikuta, author of The Coven Tendency - a young adult horror novel that follows a coven of witches whose magic create violent urges and mental corrosion as they search for a cure.
"A stunningly original tale that's not to be missed." - PW
Ridgecrest Books is located at 512 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
