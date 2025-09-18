West Coast Health Alliance announces vaccine recommendations for COVID-19, flu, and RSV
Thursday, September 18, 2025
|West Coast Health Alliance governors
The Washington State Department of Health's (DOH) COVID-19 vaccine recommendations remain unchanged since the September 4 Standing Order, advising everyone 6 months and older to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine.
Washington’s guidance builds on that of the West Coast Health Alliance while addressing the state’s specific needs. Both approaches prioritize accessible, science-based protection. Washington’s guidance ensures broad coverage and protects our communities.
As respiratory virus season approaches, DOH encourages all Washington residents to protect themselves by getting updated vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and RSV if recommended. These vaccines are generally covered by insurance, including Washington Apple Health (Medicaid), or available at little to no cost through Washington’s Childhood Vaccine Program for people under age 19, and through the Adult Vaccine Program for those ages 19 and older. It is safe to receive these vaccines at the same time.
West Coast Health Alliance
The West Coast Health Alliance is a newly announced partnership between Washington, California, Oregon, and Hawaii. The states work together to align evidence-based health policies, share data, and issue joint recommendations.
“Vaccines are the best protection we have against serious illness due to COVID-19, flu, and RSV, and they can also help reduce spread and ease pressure on our health care system,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH.
“Our recommendations are designed to protect those most at risk, including young children, older adults, people who are pregnant, those living in group settings, and anyone who lives or works with vulnerable people.”
As respiratory virus season approaches, DOH encourages all Washington residents to protect themselves by getting updated vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and RSV if recommended. These vaccines are generally covered by insurance, including Washington Apple Health (Medicaid), or available at little to no cost through Washington’s Childhood Vaccine Program for people under age 19, and through the Adult Vaccine Program for those ages 19 and older. It is safe to receive these vaccines at the same time.
West Coast Health Alliance
The West Coast Health Alliance is a newly announced partnership between Washington, California, Oregon, and Hawaii. The states work together to align evidence-based health policies, share data, and issue joint recommendations.
These recommendations draw on guidance from trusted national medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Academy of Family Physicians, and are grounded in safety, efficacy, transparency, access, and trust.
The Alliance continues to build its structure, including a charter and formal decision-making process. In the meantime, it is releasing recommendations with full member agreement and strong scientific consensus. The Alliance remains committed to reviewing emerging scientific evidence and providing timely, updated guidance to the communities it serves.
For more information about vaccinations, talk to your provider or visit DOH’s website.
The Alliance continues to build its structure, including a charter and formal decision-making process. In the meantime, it is releasing recommendations with full member agreement and strong scientific consensus. The Alliance remains committed to reviewing emerging scientific evidence and providing timely, updated guidance to the communities it serves.
For more information about vaccinations, talk to your provider or visit DOH’s website.
0 comments:
Post a Comment