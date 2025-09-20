Light rail train crosses Lake Washington under power
Saturday, September 20, 2025
|Light rail train on the floating bridge
Photo courtesy Stound Transit
Late last Monday and into the morning hours of Tuesday, September 8-9, 2025 the first Link light rail train crossed the I-90 Homer M. Hadley floating bridge across Lake Washington under its own power.
This momentous milestone marked the first time a powered light rail vehicle traversed a floating bridge, anywhere in the world.
|The Crosslake test train waits at Mercer Island Station to take
its inaugural journey across the I-90 floating bridge
under electric power. Photo courtesy Sound Transit
These tests represent a big step forward for the 2 Line’s Crosslake Connection between Seattle and the Eastside.
After May’s tow test of an unpowered light rail vehicle across the bridge, these powered one-car train tests are the next step in comprehensive System Integration Testing, which lasts several months.
You can now expect to see trains on the floating bridge intermittently throughout the next several weeks.
