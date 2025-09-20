Light rail train crosses Lake Washington under power

Late last Monday and into the morning hours of Tuesday, September 8-9, 2025 the first Link light rail train crossed the I-90 Homer M. Hadley floating bridge across Lake Washington under its own power.

The Crosslake test train waits at Mercer Island Station to take

its inaugural journey across the I-90 floating bridge

under electric power. Photo courtesy Sound Transit

After May’s tow test of an unpowered light rail vehicle across the bridge, these powered one-car train tests are the next step in comprehensive System Integration Testing, which lasts several months.





You can now expect to see trains on the floating bridge intermittently throughout the next several weeks.

Crews went on to repeat this landmark trip between Mercer Island and Judkins Park stations several times and at increasing speeds of up to 55 miles per hour.These tests represent a big step forward for the 2 Line’s Crosslake Connection between Seattle and the Eastside.