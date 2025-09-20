Six by Six art show October 18, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025


ShoreLake Arts is now accepting art submissions sized *exactly* 6x6 through October 3, 2025 at their new gallery location in Ridgecrest, 521 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155

The artworks will be for sale - all at the same price of $36 at the Exhibition and Sale October 18, from 3 -7pm at the Shoreline College PUB.

This annual fundraiser for ShoreLake Arts brings in hundreds of pieces of original art from local artists. The show is open to the public.

More details at shorelakearts.org


Posted by DKH at 4:41 AM
