Six by Six art show October 18, 2025

ShoreLake Arts is now accepting art submissions sized *exactly* 6x6 through October 3, 2025 at their new gallery location in Ridgecrest, 521 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155





The artworks will be for sale - all at the same price of $36 at the Exhibition and Sale October 18, from 3 -7pm at the Shoreline College PUB.





This annual fundraiser for ShoreLake Arts brings in hundreds of pieces of original art from local artists. The show is open to the public.











