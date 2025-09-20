Social Justice Sundays Sign-Waving continues as important issues face country

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Photo by David Carlos

Sign-waving organized by Everyday Activists (peaceful activism on behalf of the Constitution, democracy, equality, and justice) continues every Sunday in September, 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, the Shoreline-Edmonds line.

Extra signs are always available to borrow, or bring your own and join others standing up (and sometimes sitting up) for issues important to them.

Food, toiletries and school supplies are accepted for donation to a local charitable organization to assist those in need.

Visit Everydayactivists.net for more information


