Attention Edmonds/Kingston commuters: Construction delays in Kngston

Photo courtesy Washington state ferries

If you take the Edmonds / Kingston ferry, plan for possible weekday travel delays on State Route 104 near the Kingston terminal this fall.





Work begins next week on a Kitsap County ferry traffic lane project. Crews are installing a stoplight system at Lindvog Road Northeast that detects when there is space for vehicles in the ferry line to proceed forward.





They will also add kiosks that dispense boarding passes to help manage ferry traffic.





From 8am to 6pm Tuesdays through Fridays, expect alternating one-way traffic in this area. There will also be occasional full traffic stops in both directions approaching the work zone. Crews are scheduled to wrap up by winter.







