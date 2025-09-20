Celebrating the Fall Equinox and the fresh start of a new season - Forest Bathing at Kruckeberg

Saturday, September 20, 2025


Forest Bathing at Kruckeberg

Slots are still available for this meditative walk through the garden next Thursday evening - reserve yours now at kruckeberg.org/events !

Forest Bathing with Cascadia Forest Therapy. Thursday, September 25, 2025 from 5:30 – 7:30pm

Experience the Garden while it is closed and take some time to reset during this special Thursday evening workshop. This is a chance to be in the garden afterhours to feel and listen to the garden in a new way

Members – $25
Non-members – $45



