South County firefighters return from wildfire

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Photo courtesy South County Fire

16 days after they deployed to help with the Lynx Mountain Fire near Daisy, Washington in Ferry County - four South County firefighters have returned home safely: Firefighter Andy MacDonald, Captain Tyler Ackley, Captain Dennis Lunny and Firefighter Patrick Dineen.

Photo courtesy South County Fire
Three other South County firefighters are deployed to the Katy Creek Fire, further north, near Kettle Falls.

One firefighter is expected to return tomorrow while the other two will stay for another week.

All deployed South County firefighters are certified to respond to wildland fires and volunteer for deployment. 

South County Fire will be reimbursed for costs associated with personnel and apparatus.


Posted by DKH at 2:50 AM
