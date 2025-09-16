Lake Forest Park recognized for sound financial management

The City of Lake Forest Park has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its 2025–2026 biennial budget.





Lake Forest Park has earned the distinction before, demonstrating its ongoing focus on accountability and strong fiscal practices.





The award also reflects the work of the City Council, administration, and Finance Department.









“This recognition shows that even during a difficult budget period, Lake Forest Park continues to manage its finances with care and openness,” said City Administrator Phillip Hill. “We face real challenges, but this achievement demonstrates our commitment to accountability. That’s something we can all take pride in.”

Information about the City’s budget Together, these teams strive to provide residents with financial information that is accessible, understandable, and transparent.Information about the City’s budget can be found here









This national honor is one of the most prominent in public finance, presented to governments whose budget documents meet rigorous criteria for clarity, transparency, and effective financial planning.