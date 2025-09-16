Flamenco at North City Bistro

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Photo by RJ Perna

Eric and Encarnación, "Flamenco de Raiz" are frequent performers in Shoreline at the North City Bistro and Wine Shop.

With Eric on guitar and Encarnación dancing, the performances are full of warmth and energy.

RJ Perna was there for their performance on September 13, 2025 and took these photos.


The North City Bistro and Wine Shop, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline, WA 98155, has frequent live music from different performers. 





