Cross-country: Shorecrest meet with Archbishop Murphy, Monroe, and Mountlake Terrace

Shorecrest cross-country teams

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Cross-country Cross-country

9-10-2025

McCollum Park, Everett

Shorecrest, Archbishop Murphy, Monroe, and Mountlake Terrace









Shorecrest proudly had eight of the top 10 runners in the girls race and they won the overall race.





Shorecrest boys were the first finishers in both the varsity and junior varsity races with an overall win in the junior varsity race and 2nd place in the varsity race.





The four teams showed great camaraderie and competitiveness!



Our next meet will take place on September 18, 2025 at Jackson High School in Everett. We will be competing against Jackson, Marysville-Getchell, and Sultan.





Two days later we will be in Tillamook, Oregon competing against 81 other teams at the Mook XC Invitational at the Alderbrook Golf Course. The athletes and coaches are hoping for our 4th consecutive co-ed state qualification this year!





--Kelly Hjelle, Assistant Coach









Shorecrest cross country debuted our largest team at the most recent meet on September 10, 2025 at McCollum Park in Everett.