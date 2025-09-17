Superstar mystery author Elizabeth George at Third Place Books September 23, 2025

None are as they first appear, and as Kirkus says, there are “plenty of intriguing twists and turns that will leave the reader guessing.”





Michael Lobb’s brutal death in his tin and pewter workshop in Cornwall, England, shakes the quiet countryside. First to find the body is disgraced former teacher Geoffrey Henshaw, who was fired for an affair with one of his students. Now a representative of Cornwall EcoMining, he is desperate to prove his worth.





But it quickly becomes apparent that others also stood to benefit from Michael’s death—his younger wife, Kayla, who recently took out a sizable life insurance policy; his brother, Sebastian, who’s eager to cash in on the land deal; and even his ex-wife and daughter who resent Michael for his abandonment of his family.





As the investigation deepens, darker undercurrents rise: family betrayals, long-buried abuse, and motives far more complex than anyone imagined.