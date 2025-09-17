Superstar mystery author Elizabeth George at Third Place Books September 23, 2025
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Tuesday September 23, 2025 at 7pm
Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park
Buy tickets here
Join us for an evening with "superstar of the crime fiction world" (Seattle Times) Elizabeth George in celebration of the latest installment of her bestselling Inspector Lynley series.
Elizabeth George is the New York Times bestselling author of twenty-one psychological suspense novels. She's joined in conversation by Moira Macdonald, longtime arts critic for the Seattle Times, author of Storybook Ending, and avid mystery reader.
She is also local, having moved to Seattle several years ago.
A SLOWLY DYING CAUSE (Viking; 9/23/25) is an incredibly atmospheric and engrossing read that explores the complexity of human nature. George’s characters are richly drawn, each with intricately woven backstories that unfold gradually as the mystery deepens, revealing more with every turn.
None are as they first appear, and as Kirkus says, there are “plenty of intriguing twists and turns that will leave the reader guessing.”
Michael Lobb’s brutal death in his tin and pewter workshop in Cornwall, England, shakes the quiet countryside. First to find the body is disgraced former teacher Geoffrey Henshaw, who was fired for an affair with one of his students. Now a representative of Cornwall EcoMining, he is desperate to prove his worth.But it quickly becomes apparent that others also stood to benefit from Michael’s death—his younger wife, Kayla, who recently took out a sizable life insurance policy; his brother, Sebastian, who’s eager to cash in on the land deal; and even his ex-wife and daughter who resent Michael for his abandonment of his family.As the investigation deepens, darker undercurrents rise: family betrayals, long-buried abuse, and motives far more complex than anyone imagined.
With her signature psychological insight and masterful plotting, Elizabeth George once again proves why she’s one of the most beloved voices in crime fiction. A SLOWLY DYING CAUSE is a gripping mystery that reveals a shocking truth hiding in plain sight.
