King County annual overlay project begins September 19, 2025 in Lake Forest Park

Friday, September 19, 2025

Overlay project map
Each year, the City of Lake Forest Park partners with King County to overlay a portion of City streets with new asphalt. 

The schedule is set by the County’s contractor and our portion of the project is set to begin with asphalt grinding Friday, 9/19/2025, and final paving estimated for 10/3/2025.

The overlay locations are (see attached map):
  • NE 201st Place, 4240 to West side of 47th Ave NE
  • 47th Ave NE from South side of NE 201st Place to 55th Ave NE
  • NE 203rd Place from 45th Ave NE to NE 201st Place

Traffic delays can be anticipated Monday-Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm during the project. This project is weather dependent. Should there be a rain event, the project timeline will be pushed out a week.

Please stay alert when traveling in the Horizon View neighborhood. Reader boards and traffic control signage will be posted and updated to inform drivers and residents. 

Construction equipment will be staged throughout the project and will be present overnight in some places. Equipment will move with the project at as it progresses.


