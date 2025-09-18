Roundabout open on 145th west of I-5

Roundabout on 145th west of I-5

Drone photography by David Carlos

Well, folks, here it is. The dreaded roundabout.





This one is at 145th on the west side of the freeway. It provides a southbound exit from I-5 and a southbound entrance to I-5.





Or you could just go in a circle and go back the way you came on 145th.





There are pedestrian crossing on the north and south sides, which lead to the sidewalks on the freeway overpass. Currently there do not seem to be any sidewalks leading west, but I expect that will come.

East side of freeway at 145th

Drone photography by David Carlos

It looks like we will be waiting some time for the matching roundabout on the east side of I-5.





--Diane Hettrick







