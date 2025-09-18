After half an hour in the water, kayaker rescued from Puget Sound off Edmonds

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County Firefighters aboard Marine 16 rescued a man from the Puget Sound off Edmonds Thursday  afternoon, September 18, 2025. The man estimated he'd been in the water more than half an hour and was not wearing a life jacket.

The man fell out of a kayak and was located about 100 yards offshore from the Beach Camp at Sunset Bay around 1:30pm. Firefighters used a special suit and heat packs to warm him up while rushing him back to shore. He was taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds with non-life threatening injuries.

Marine 16 is docked at the Port of Edmonds and responds to rescues, fires and medical emergencies year-round


