After half an hour in the water, kayaker rescued from Puget Sound off Edmonds

Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County Firefighters aboard Marine 16 rescued a man from the Puget Sound off Edmonds Thursday afternoon, September 18, 2025. The man estimated he'd been in the water more than half an hour and was not wearing a life jacket.





The man fell out of a kayak and was located about 100 yards offshore from the Beach Camp at Sunset Bay around 1:30pm. Firefighters used a special suit and heat packs to warm him up while rushing him back to shore. He was taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds with non-life threatening injuries.





Marine 16 is docked at the Port of Edmonds and responds to rescues, fires and medical emergencies year-round







