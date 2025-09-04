Driftwood Players' A Fox on the Fairway opens September 19, 2025 - tickets available now
Thursday, September 4, 2025
Ken Ludwig's A Fox on the Fairway!⛳
September 19 - October 12 at the Wade James Theatre
This ridiculously funny farce is a love letter to the classics, with mistaken identities, wacky romantic entanglements, and more golf puns than you can shake a 9 iron at! Please join us for a hilarious adventure that's par-fectly entertaining! Tickets are going fast, and this is a show you won't want to miss!
Tickets available online or by phone at 425-774-9600
Discounted rates for groups of 10+ people also available!
This production contains adult themes and sexual innuendo, and is recommended ages 16+
