Driftwood Players' A Fox on the Fairway opens September 19, 2025 - tickets available now

Thursday, September 4, 2025



EDP's 67th Season is teeing-off with...

Ken Ludwig's A Fox on the Fairway!⛳

September 19 - October 12 at the Wade James Theatre

This ridiculously funny farce is a love letter to the classics, with mistaken identities, wacky romantic entanglements, and more golf puns than you can shake a 9 iron at! Please join us for a hilarious adventure that's par-fectly entertaining! Tickets are going fast, and this is a show you won't want to miss!


Discounted rates for groups of 10+ people also available!

This production contains adult themes and sexual innuendo, and is recommended ages 16+


