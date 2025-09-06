2025 Shoreline Community Champion Award Winners: Pax & Dorrena Ortega





Each weekend, rain or shine, Pax and Dorrena dedicate time to teaching new players, guiding group sessions, and fostering an engaged community at Shoreview Park.





"Their dedication to building community and inclusion has made Shoreview Park one of the best and most welcoming places in our region for pickleball. The diversity in players truly represents the diversity within our community, with thousands coming together for the common goal of having fun." — Nomination comment



We are so grateful for individuals like the Ortega’s who make our community stronger, healthier, and more connected. Through their passion, generosity, and unwavering commitment, Pax and Dorrena Ortega have built more than just pickleball games — they’ve built a community.









Meet Pax and Dorrena Ortega, our two incredible Community Champion Award winners. By organizing weekly pickleball events throughout the city, they brought together hundreds of community members of diverse ages and backgrounds, fostering lasting friendships and promoting health through physical activity.