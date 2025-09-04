LFP Traffic Alert – SR104/Ballinger Way & 35th Ave NE closure has a rough start

Thursday, September 4, 2025

Traffic back up
Photo courtesy LFP Police

Thursday September 4, 2025 was the first morning of the WSDOT culvert replacement project at SR104 and 35th Ave NE, and we know it was rough.
  • Detour signage mistakenly directed vehicles onto NE 190th, when the established detour route is NE 195th. WSDOT is aware of the issue and is working on fixes to get traffic flowing correctly.
  • At the same time, a fiber company was doing a separate project on 35th Ave NE, creating a temporary one-lane situation on the detour route. That work is also in the corrective phase.
This is a WSDOT project, but LFP City staff, Public Works, and Police were out this morning helping correct the problems that arose. We appreciate your patience as these fixes are made.

A few important reminders:
  • Local access means only if you live or work on those blocked-off streets or along detour routes.
  • Please do not stand in the road to direct traffic—it’s unsafe, and crews are working on proper signage and flow.
  • If you’re able, consider using alternate routes outside of Lake Forest Park to avoid congestion.
  • We know this is frustrating—and we feel it too. Thank you for your patience.


