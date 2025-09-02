Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage presents “The Spitfire Grill,” September 5-21, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025


In this musical by James Valcq and Fred Alley, Percy Talbot has just been released from prison and is seeking a fresh start. 

Tearing a page from an old travel book, she makes her way to the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. The local sheriff, Joe Sutter, finds her a job at the Spitfire Grill, and through her healing, she helps to transform the town from one of despair to one of hope and new beginnings. 

The music, based on the rural folk music of the Great Lakes and Southern Appalachia, imparts a simplicity that is truly beautiful.

Please be advised that this production contains violence and explores mature themes. The Spitfire Grill is rated PG-13.

Performances will be held at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College 20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036, September 5-21, 2025. For sliding scale tickets, a parent guide, and more information, please visit ballyhootheatre.org.

