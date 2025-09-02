Back to School Blood Drive in Richmond Beach September 6, 2025

By Tom Petersen





We shipped 10 units of platelets to Minnesota hospitals after the Annunciation Catholic Church tragedy. We were able to respond immediately because of the many donors who came forward when our local supply fell low this month. We’re looking for 28 generous donors to roll up their sleeves and donate blood at the Saturday, September 6, 2025 — and we’re calling on you to help make a life-saving impact. to roll up their sleeves and donate blood at the Shoreline Fire Safety Center at the corner of Richmond Beach Road & 20th Ave NW on— and we’re calling on you to help make a life-saving impact.





Bloodworks Northwest welcomes back its dedicated donors, but we are always searching for new people to get into the habit of helping their neighbors in the most profound way.





People who are 16 and 17 years old and over 125 lbs can give blood, with written parental permission.





Will you commit to donating? Sign up here or call 1-800-398-7888. The bloodmobile will take walk-ups on a space-available basis; it will be the "big bus" this time, so this is likely.



Sign up here or. The bloodmobile will take walk-ups on a space-available basis; it will be the "big bus" this time, so this is likely.





For those eager to donate who can't make it Saturday or who gave blood over the summer and are waiting for the 56th day to pass to be eligible again, visit the Bloodworks website to see the many other opportunities in Shoreline and adjacent communities in September. If you are not sure if you are eligible, call the above number and ask to speak to an advisor, or visit www.bloodworksnw.org to view the general guidelines.





Bloodmobiles will be in Edmonds on September 3, Lake Forest Park on the 4th, Kenmore on the 16th, Town & Country Market on September 29, and the Edmonds Waterfront Center the next day. There are also numerous dates and locations in Bothell.







It's time for the Back To School Blood Drive in Richmond Beach!