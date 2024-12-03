WSSDA: Public Schools Funding FAQs
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) designed this resource to answer some of the most common questions in a simple, accessible, and easy-to-navigate way.
Inside this 32-page booklet, you’ll find answers to 36 frequently asked questions.
This guide clearly explains and helps demystify topics such as how education is funded, the prototypical school funding model, details about levies, and the regionalization and experience factor.
Public school funding in Washington state
