WSSDA: Public Schools Funding FAQs

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The Washington school funding system is complex, and many previous attempts to explain it are lengthy and time-consuming to read. 

Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) designed this resource to answer some of the most common questions in a simple, accessible, and easy-to-navigate way. 

Inside this 32-page booklet, you’ll find answers to 36 frequently asked questions.

This guide clearly explains and helps demystify topics such as how education is funded, the prototypical school funding model, details about levies, and the regionalization and experience factor.

Public school funding in Washington state


