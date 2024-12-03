Richmond Beach Tree Lighting Saturday December 7, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024


Please join us for the annual Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) Tree Lighting event Saturday, December 7, 2024 at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church.

We'll start gathering at 5:00pm in the lower lot at the corner of 15th Ave NW and Richmond Beach Road. We'll have holiday music, coffee, hot chocolate, treats, and a visit from Santa!

A big thank you to our sponsors:

    Karen Leitner of Keller Williams Realty
    Jill Langer of Windermere Real Estate
    Best Exterior Cleaning



