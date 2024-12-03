Paul Lewing studio sale this weekend Saturday - Sunday December 7-8, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024


Paul Lewing will hold his annual open studio sale this coming weekend, Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, 2024 from 10am to 5pm, in his studio at 105 North 200 St in Shoreline 98133


Paul will show his tiles, trivets, and acrylic paintings. Also showing will be Rupa Palasamudram with functional porcelain horsehair raku pottery. 

Open to everyone. Bring your friends and buy local!

Paul Lewing
www.paullewingtile.com
www.paullewingart.com


