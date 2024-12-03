Seattle SeaChordsmen have a busy holiday season planned
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Join us this holiday season for Santa's Love Language, presented along with Sound Harmony Chorus and the Ballard High Chamber Choir and Tenor Bass Ensembles.
Saturday, December 14, 2pm or 6pm
Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church
Santa is having an existential crisis because Mrs. Claus made him read "The Five Love Languages." Having learned that gifts are not everyone's love language, he's questioning his entire life's work. How will this resolve? Come hear us sing Santa back to his jolly self! Tickets are on sale now!
Do you want to advertise to the hundreds of folks who will be at our show? Buy some space in our program! Ads start at $50 -- fill out the form, or forward the attached flyer to businesses in your community.
Can’t come to the holiday show? Join the SeaChordsmen, along with Sound Harmony Chorus and many other singers for the 39th annual Figgy Pudding! The SeaChordsmen have participated in this fun community event since its very beginning, and we love supporting the Pike Market Senior Center & Foodbank. Donate toward our fundraising goal.
As always, check out our website for full details, and find us on our social media channels: Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
Do you want to advertise to the hundreds of folks who will be at our show? Buy some space in our program! Ads start at $50 -- fill out the form, or forward the attached flyer to businesses in your community.
Can’t come to the holiday show? Join the SeaChordsmen, along with Sound Harmony Chorus and many other singers for the 39th annual Figgy Pudding! The SeaChordsmen have participated in this fun community event since its very beginning, and we love supporting the Pike Market Senior Center & Foodbank. Donate toward our fundraising goal.
As always, check out our website for full details, and find us on our social media channels: Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
0 comments:
Post a Comment