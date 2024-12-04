Eastside Off-Leash Dog Park at Fircrest to close end of December 2024

Since 2013, the City of Shoreline has had an agreement with the Washington State Department of









The closure of the Eastside OLDA follows the temporary closure of the Shoreview Park OLDA, which will be closed until the summer of 2025 for construction of improvements as part of the 2022 Park Bond.



We understand how important these dog-friendly areas are in our community. Fortunately, we have a new off-leash dog area on the eastside at Ridgecrest Park that opened over the summer.



The 2022 park bond helps fund improvements to our local parks and off-leash dog areas. After completing all the 2022 park bond projects, we will have three year-round OLDAs and one seasonal OLDA in Shoreline.



Current locations:

Ridgecrest Park, 108 NE 161st St

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park (seasonal Nov. 1 – Mar. 15), 2021 NW 190th St Upcoming locations:

Shoreview Park (reopening Summer 2025), 700 NW Innis Arden Way

James Keough, 2350 N 167th St (anticipated opening the end of 2025) Learn more about 2022 Park Bonds Projects





Social and Health Services (DSHS) to use their land at Fircrest for an off-leash dog area (OLDA).That agreement is ending and the Eastside OLDA will close permanently at the end of this year.