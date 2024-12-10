Tell Sound Transit about your experiences riding light rail
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Give us feedback and win up to $250!
This survey is your chance to tell Sound Transit how we’re doing. What can we do better? Your voice matters, and we’re all ears.
Take our 15-minute passenger experience survey, and you could win one of fifteen $100 gift cards and four $250 gift cards in our raffle.
Your feedback will help enhance your transit experience. This survey pinpoints areas for improvement — accessibility, availability, cleanliness, safety, maintenance, and passenger support.
Don’t miss out! The survey is open until December 20, 2024.
Are you ready to take the survey? Fifteen minutes could win you up to $250!
Survey is here
