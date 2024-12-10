Shoreline Professional Firefighters Local 1760 take home 1st Place in Heroes and Hoops Charity Basketball Tournament

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Shoreline Firefighters' team took home 1st Place

Fun afternoon with the Shoreline Fire Department Shoreline Professional Firefighters Local 1760 Hoops team.

Heroes and Hoops Charity Basketball Tournament was a blast. We would like to thank everyone who played a part in helping raise money for children's charities.

Shoreline Professional Firefighters Local 1760 took home 1st place!

Teams from fire departments around the region participated in the tournament, which was held at Totem Middle School in Marysville on December 8, 2024.


