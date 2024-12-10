Shoreline Professional Firefighters Local 1760 take home 1st Place in Heroes and Hoops Charity Basketball Tournament
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
|Shoreline Firefighters' team took home 1st Place
Fun afternoon with the Shoreline Fire Department Shoreline Professional Firefighters Local 1760 Hoops team.
Heroes and Hoops Charity Basketball Tournament was a blast. We would like to thank everyone who played a part in helping raise money for children's charities.
Shoreline Professional Firefighters Local 1760 took home 1st place!
