Shoreline Winter Market Saturday, December 14, 2024 - hot apple cider, gifts, food carts, Mud Bay treats for pets, vaccines for humans - and produce

Tuesday, December 10, 2024


Shoreline Winter Market on Saturday, December 14, 2024 from 10am - 2pm at the Shoreline Park n Ride 18821 Aurora Ave N (N 192nd & Aurora).

Warm up while you stock up on winter produce, stay cozy with free hot apple cider, listen to live music, and enjoy all the things that the final market of 2024 has to offer:
Free Hot Apple Cider (Martin Family Orchards)
Locally Made Gifts
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden (winter swag making activity)
DOH Care-a-Van (Covid, Flu & Childhood Vaccines. Details here)
Recology (sustainability tips and resources)
Live Music
Food Trucks
Coffee Cart
Bring your furry friend/s (we have treats courtesy of Mud Bay at the Info. Booth!)
And, more!


