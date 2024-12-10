Shoreline Winter Market Saturday, December 14, 2024 - hot apple cider, gifts, food carts, Mud Bay treats for pets, vaccines for humans - and produce

Warm up while you stock up on winter produce, stay cozy with free hot apple cider, listen to live music, and enjoy all the things that the final market of 2024 has to offer:Free Hot Apple Cider (Martin Family Orchards)Locally Made GiftsKruckeberg Botanic Garden (winter swag making activity)DOH Care-a-Van (Covid, Flu & Childhood Vaccines. Details here)Recology (sustainability tips and resources)Live MusicFood TrucksCoffee CartBring your furry friend/s (we have treats courtesy of Mud Bay at the Info. Booth!)And, more!