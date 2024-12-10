DOH Care-A-Van Vaccine Clinic at December 14th Winter Market in Shoreline



The DOH Care-A-Van will set up a Vaccine Clinic at the December 14, 2024 Winter Market at The DOH Care-A-Van will set up a Vaccine Clinic at the December 14, 2024 Winter Market at 18821 Aurora Ave N (192nd & Aurora)





The Care-A-Van is a mobile health clinic that serves people across Washington state. It works closely with community partners and local health jurisdictions (LHJ) or departments to increase access to health services for priority communities.





Pre-registration is strongly encouraged; walk-ins will be accepted based on time and vaccine availability: Register here





2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer and/or Moderna may be available. Please bring proof of insurance if available.





Please bring a vaccine card/record or visit https://waverify.doh.wa.gov/ to get a copy sent to your phone





COVID vaccines are at no cost for the uninsured and underinsured. All patient insurance will be collected and billed according to their plan.





Flu vaccines are free for the uninsured. All patient insurance will be collected and billed according to their plan.





Care-A-Van services are available to uninsured children 6 months through 18 years at no cost. All patient insurance will be collected and billed according to their plan.





We are unable to vaccinate patients with Tri-State and Kaiser insurances because they are out-of-network, and we are unable to bill them.





Please note that this event may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling due to inclement weather. In the event of a weather-related cancellation, we will notify you as soon as possible via email or by phone.







