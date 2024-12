Bell ringer at Fred Meyer

Photo by Patrick Deagen

A December tradition, the Salvation Army stations their famous red kettles and bell ringers to stand in the cold, asking shoppers to take a moment and drop some money in the pot for Salvation Army charities.





This intrepid bell ringer is in front of the Shoreline Fred Meyer at 185th and Aurora.





If you can't donate, at least wish her a Merry Christmas!