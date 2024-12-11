Winterfest in Kenmore Saturday December 14, 2024
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
It's Winterfest in Kenmore on December 14 at City Hall and the Hangar from 11am to 3pm.
This special event is sponsored by Imagine Housing and will feature festive games and activities for the family and a large POP!
Shop craft market that includes over 38 different vendors. Winterfest will also feature an igloo-building contest, gift wrapping station, musical performances, seasonal beverages & snacks, collection of food donations for local food access programs, and more.
In addition to City events from 11am to 3pm, Thoughtful Citizens will host a no-sew scarf-making event from 10am to noon, Kenmore Heritage Society is bringing back Photos with Santa (free, but reservations required) and activity tables at Kenmore Camera from 2pm to 5pm, and Kenmore Veterinary Hospital will offer Pet Photos (free, but reservations required) from 2pm to 5pm.
Join us for fun for all ages! Find more details here.
