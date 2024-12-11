Lake Forest Park Municipal Court will be closed during afternoon hours December 10-13, 2024
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
- Tuesday, December 10th 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Wednesday, December 11th 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Thursday, December 12th 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Friday, December 13th 12:00pm – 5:00pm
This closure will fall during the Court’s jury term for December 2024.
A trial did not confirm for December 2024 and hearings are not scheduled during the jury term.
This closure will allow LFPMC court clerks time to process the significant backlog created by the statewide Judicial Information System (JIS) outage between November 4, 2024, through November 15, 2024, followed by the city-wide power outage between November 20, 2024, through November 22, 2024.
The court will be open during the week of December 10, 2024, through December 13, 2024, between 9:00am – 12:00pm.
The court is held in Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
The court will be open during the week of December 10, 2024, through December 13, 2024, between 9:00am – 12:00pm.
The court is held in Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment