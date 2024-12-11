Open house for 19th Ave NE new sidewalk project December 17, 2024 - in person and online
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
19th Avenue NE new sidewalk project: Open house
A new sidewalk is coming to 19th Ave NE from NE 196th St to NE 205th St!
Join the City of Shoreline and your neighbors to learn more about the project's early design and arborist’s report and ask questions and provide comments.
Project Design Open House
In person
Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 6:30pm.
Cascade K-8 Community School Cafeteria
2800 NE 200th St, Shoreline WA 98155
Online
If you are unable to make it to the open house on the 17th, there will be an opportunity to leave comments and ask questions during our online open house. Go to shorelinewa.gov/19avesidewalk after December 17 to find a link to the online open house.
Project Overview
The 19th Ave NE Sidewalk Project will construct sidewalk on the west side of 19th Ave NE and sidewalk and curb ramp improvements at the major intersections between NE 196th St and NE 205th St /244th St SW.
This project is part of the 2018 voter-approved effort to build and repair sidewalks throughout Shoreline.
Project Timeline
- Preliminary Design: Winter 2024
- Final Design: Early 2025
- Construction: Summer 2025
