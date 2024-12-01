Revive I-5: Long-term I-5 lane reductions in Seattle from 2025 to 2027

Sunday, December 1, 2024

I-5 projects for the next ten years
Courtesy WSDOT
Much needed work to bring a smoother ride to Interstate 5 in the heart of Seattle is about to kick off, and travelers will want to prepare in advance.

Beginning spring 2025, contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce sections of I-5 to two lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge and south to Yesler Way. 

The lane closures, which will be in place for nine months each of the next three years, give crews a protected space to work in.

WSDOT is inviting people to learn more about the I-5/Yesler Way to Northgate Way vicinity project

During the project, contractors will also repave and restore approximately 30 ramps in the project area. 

This project is the next phase of Revive I-5, which restores the freeway in King and Snohomish counties.

I-5 Yesler Way to Northgate Vicinity - project completion in 2027


