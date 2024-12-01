Revive I-5: Long-term I-5 lane reductions in Seattle from 2025 to 2027
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Courtesy WSDOT
Beginning spring 2025, contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce sections of I-5 to two lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge and south to Yesler Way.
The lane closures, which will be in place for nine months each of the next three years, give crews a protected space to work in.
WSDOT is inviting people to learn more about the I-5/Yesler Way to Northgate Way vicinity project
During the project, contractors will also repave and restore approximately 30 ramps in the project area.
This project is the next phase of Revive I-5, which restores the freeway in King and Snohomish counties.
I-5 Yesler Way to Northgate Vicinity - project completion in 2027
