Revive I-5: Long-term I-5 lane reductions in Seattle from 2025 to 2027

I-5 projects for the next ten years

WSDOT is inviting people to learn more about the



WSDOT is inviting people to learn more about the I-5/Yesler Way to Northgate Way vicinity project. During the project, contractors will also repave and restore approximately 30 ramps in the project area. The lane closures, which will be in place for nine months each of the next three years, give crews a protected space to work in.





Beginning spring 2025, contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce sections of I-5 to two lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge and south to Yesler Way.