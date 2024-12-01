Registration open for Shoreline Concert Band and Community Chamber Chorale

Sunday, December 1, 2024


Registration is open for Shoreline Concert Band and Community Chamber Chorale at Shoreline Community College.

Shoreline Concert Band is open to students age 16+ and community members. No audition required, but need to have previous experience. Perform a mix of traditional band pieces, orchestral transcriptions, and popular tunes.

Starts Monday, January 6, 2024 from  7:00 – 9:30pm (10 sessions) 
Fee: $119
With Chris Vongvithayamathakul.

Concert on Monday, March 10th, 6:00-9:00pm.

For more information contact Chris at: cvongvithayamathakul@shoreline.edu

Chorale Mixed voice ensemble is open to students and community members age 16+. Styles include classical, jazz, pop, folk, and world music. This class meets two times a week during the 10 week academic quarter.

Starts Monday, January 6, 2024 from 12:30 – 2:00pm Mon/Wed (20 sessions) 
Fee: $149
With Anjali Chudasama,  800 Building, Room 818

For more information contact Anjali at: achudasama@shoreline.edu


