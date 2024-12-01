Theatre Review: The Night Before the Night Before Christmas is an amusing and heartwarming addition to this holiday season

Now thru December 22, 2024 at The Phoenix TheatreLocated in the middle of the 2nd floor of the back building in Firdale Village

Adults $25

Seniors (55 or better) Students and Military $20.

This holiday comedy is perfect for folks ages 10ish and up.

A few tickets might be available for purchase at the door (but don't plan on it!) Jay Rairigh as Lou, who is anticipating his Hawaiian vacation

Review by Kindle Carpp





Don’t let the the title fool you. The play begins on the 16th of December with the main character, Lou, very concerned about his neighbors setting up their holiday display early.





Over the week Lou’s nutty family drives him to lose his holiday spirit. So he trades in his twinkle lights for sunscreen and is taking his wife Carol to Hawaii. However, a freak snowstorm leaves the couple stranded in the airport and their beach vacation is in peril.



The stage is graced by three Phoenix veterans, a returning Phoenix actor, and two Phoenix newcomers, all of whom bring great energy and enthusiasm to the production.



Carol, played by Susan Connors, is brought on an unexpected journey with her husband - who swings from holiday hedonist to humbug grinch.





For me, Susan is the linchpin of the whole play. I could feel her exasperation with her on-stage husband, when she hopes he is going to get it together and figure out what’s actually important. Her expressions could stop a Christmas train on the tracks.



A great second half addition to the cast was Rudy, played by James Lynch, who jingle-jangles his way across the stage and right into my heart. James is a joy and certainly sparks my holiday cheer.



This play is an amusing and heartwarming addition to this holiday season and will help remind you of the magic of the holidays.