Andrea Wilbur-Sigo, a talented Coast Salish artist, is creating a unique sculpture for Brugger’s Bog Park as part of the park bond improvement project.





We want to hear from community members to give input and help shape this incredible piece of art!





Take a quick survey to share your thoughts and ideas. Your input will inspire the artist’s design and ensure this sculpture reflects the spirit of our community.





Submit your responses by Friday, December 5, 2024 at 5:00pm.