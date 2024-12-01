Scene on the Sound: Ready to embark on an icy adventure

Sunday, December 1, 2024

The Polar Star is headed for Antarctica
Photo courtesy USCG

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star just sailed out of Seattle, kicking off its deployment to Antarctica for Operation Deep Freeze!

This incredible mission supports the National Science Foundation by resupplying vital stations, including McMurdo Station, the largest hub in the Antarctic!

For 28 years, the Polar Star has been breaking a navigable channel through the ice to ensure safe passage for essential supplies.

Captain Jeff Rasnake and his dedicated crew are all set to tackle the challenges ahead, and their teamwork is truly inspiring.


