Power outages quickly resolved in Shoreline / LFP

Outages remaining in Snohomish North County at 3am

King County is up and running

The lights are now on in all of City Light territory after Saturday's windstorm.





An outage in Shoreline at 9am affecting 4,500 customers was resolved by 11am. At one point the map showed three outages with one customer each in a tidy north-south line spread out just east of the freeway.





Later, those were resolved and one outage showed with just six customers.





PSE still has close to 10,000 customers out but they have a huge territory, stretching from Olympia to Bellingham. At this time, the largest collection of outages is on Whidbey and Guemes Island.





Snohomish PUD has a large outage on Camano Island and another just south of Darrington.





All the urban areas are up and running.





Fortunate for those of us with branches down that the King County Solid Waste utility just resumed collection of tree debris at the Shoreline Transfer Station. ( See previous article





--Diane Hettrick








