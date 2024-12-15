Installation of engraved bricks to honor veterans at the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza

Jennifer Caceres with engraved brick for Fernando Caceres.

The Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA) installed the latest collection of engraved bricks to honor veterans at the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza, Shoreline, WA (Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133) on 9 December 2024.





The SVA was honored to have in attendance several family members of the veterans whose bricks were being installed.





Left: Derek Tomlinson with his engraved brick installed in 2023.

Right: Derek and Scott Tomlinson with engraved brick for John G Stemmer.

The first family in attendance were the brick masons, Scott and Derek Thomlinson (father and son) from SJ Construction and Masonry, Sulton, WA . Scott and Derek were honoring their Father-in-law/Grandfather John G Stemmer. Derek, a US Navy veteran who installed his own brick last year.







The installation involved removal of a blank brick by drilling two holes at an angle and inserting two bolts connected by a chain. The brick was then carefully removed without disturbing the adjacent bricks. An engraved brick was then inserted.







There were 19 Plaza Brick Honorees for 2024





Present were

Jennifer Caceres, wife of Fernando Caceres,

Lawrence J Clark for his brick and Kari Lunde for her and Lawrence Clark’s son, Jens K Clark.

Maris Barbas, wife of Thomas C Barbas was accompanied by her three daughters, Tina, Christa and Anastasia. The family members were so happy to be present at the installation of their veteran family member's brick and SVA was proud to be able to allow them to honor the veterans in their lives again.





Left: Kari Lunde with her son Jens Clark's engraved brick.

Right: Lawrence Clark with his engraved brick.

Engraved bricks to honor Veterans past, present and future at Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza (SVRP) can be obtained for a $100 donation.





A single brick can be engraved with three lines of text with up to 16 characters in each line. You can choose to have your brick installed at SVRP or delivered to you to display at home or give as gift.





Maris Barbas with her husband Thomas Barbas' engraved brick and their three daughters, Tina, Christa and Anastasia.

Bricks can be acquired online from The American Legion Post 227's webpage or you can print out the order form , fill it out and mail it to Shoreline Veterans Association, PO Box 55193, Shoreline, WA 98155 with your check or credit card number. The donations are tax deductible.





Questions: email svaadmin@shorelinepost227.com or call 206-546-9603 and leave a message.



