Shoreline Farmers Market forced to close due to high winds
Sunday, December 15, 2024
|Shoreline Farmers Market is held in rain - but not high winds
The Shoreline Farmers Market assessed the weather and wind reports and closed the market scheduled for Saturday morning, December 14, 2024.
SFM Winter Market is closing NOW due to the high winds in the area & inclement weather 🌬️💨 While it breaks our heart to do so the safety of our market community is always top of mind. Thank you all for a fantastic season, and we hope to see you all in 2025. Please continue to support your local farmers and small businesses via online sales or other local markets ♥️♥️♥️🌱
Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele was planning to perform...
So sorry not to share holiday music with the market and Community today. Happy Holidays!
Vendors, such as Rainy Day Bees, remind people that many have websites where customers can order their products.
This was the last scheduled Shoreline Market of the year.
