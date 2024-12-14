Transfer station accepting wood debris for three weekends

Saturday, December 14, 2024


King County Solid Waste Division

In response to last month's storm, we're resuming free yard waste drop-off at select transfer stations during three upcoming weekends. 

King County residents can drop off tree limbs, and other woody debris for free at the Bow Lake, Enumclaw, Factoria, and Shoreline facilities during the weekends of Dec. 14-15, Dec. 21-22, and Jan. 11-12.

The free service is exclusively for wood debris from the recent storms. 

Stumps, logs and limbs no longer than six feet in length are allowed – no grass clippings, sod or soil will be accepted. 

These events are open to all King County residents. People visiting recycling and transfer stations are reminded to secure their loads.


