One year anniversary of Metro's installation of honey buckets at Aurora Village Transit Center

The honey buckets at Aurora Village Transit Center

Photo by Patrick Deagen

By Patrick Deagen









A truck and driver are currently servicing it twice a day. It was installed for transit riders and is in the park and ride at Aurora Village Transit Center on N 200th.





Metro owns five transit centers and only two have a portable toilet.



Whether driving on an interstate, or waiting/riding on a ferry, traveling by train, plane, or intercity bus, toilets are provided onboard and in terminals.





Metro is conducting a pilot project at Aurora Village Transit Center and it has been successfully in operation for one year.



So Happy First Birthday to the Shoreline transit riders' honey buckets!









This week was the one year anniversary of Metro’s installation of a honey bucket at Aurora Village Transit Center.