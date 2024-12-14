Weather Watcher: Wind Storm Saturday

Infrared Satellite image 12:10am Saturday December 14, 2024.

GOES-West from the National Weather Service





We have a new windstorm arriving Saturday morning. Latest models have shifted and are forecasting the low-pressure center of this latest storm to move closer than originally forecasted early Friday.





For Shoreline and Lake Forest Park we are expecting south to southeast winds gusting up to 50mph. The peak of the winds is expected at around 10-11am Saturday morning.





The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a wind advisory once again to our neighbors north of us, covering Everett, Lynnwood, Edmonds and vicinity. I believe this advisory should include Shoreline and Lake Forest Park as well, but at this time it has not. Conditions could change as this storm's impacts arrive in the area.





This event should be much less of a problem than the November bomb cyclone was. Most of the weak trees and tree limbs have been raked out at this point and these winds expected tomorrow will be around 10mph weaker than that of the winds in November. Even still, I suspect we will see some scattered power outages around the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas.





For current weather conditions and updates on advisories or warnings, please visit www.shorelineweather.com







