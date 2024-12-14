Coffee with a (Shoreline) Cop gave residents a chance to talk to cops in an informal setting

Saturday, December 14, 2024

New Shoreline Police Chief Tommy Collins greets residents

Photos by Claudia Meadows

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 10 to 11am, customers at the Richmond Beach Starbucks had the opportunity to meet King County police serving in the Shoreline Police department.

The informal, coffee in hand, event was an opportunity for our local police to be available to citizens, to answer any questions, and to hear any concerns.


Even though it was only for an hour, it was still a relaxed occasion, with time to pose for photos.

It was a friendly, congenial gathering.


There might have been a burglar in the crowd.


But Community Services Officer Dahlia Corona had it handled.


Appreciation to Starbucks for hosting the event.


