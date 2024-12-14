Coffee with a (Shoreline) Cop gave residents a chance to talk to cops in an informal setting
Saturday, December 14, 2024
On Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 10 to 11am, customers at the Richmond Beach Starbucks had the opportunity to meet King County police serving in the Shoreline Police department.
The informal, coffee in hand, event was an opportunity for our local police to be available to citizens, to answer any questions, and to hear any concerns.
It was a friendly, congenial gathering.
There might have been a burglar in the crowd.
