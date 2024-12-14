City of Shoreline - phone outage update

Saturday, December 14, 2024

City of Shoreline
PHONE OUTAGE UPDATE

We are continuing to experience an outage with our phone system. We are unable to receive or make calls to or from Shoreline City Hall. 

This includes the City’s 24-hour 206-801-2700 customer response number. 

For after hours and over the weekend, use the following numbers:
  • For all police and life, safety issues, call 911.
  • For calls that would normally go to the City's 24/7 customer response 2700 number, call 206-510-5179.

Posted by DKH at 12:00 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  