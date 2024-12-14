City of Shoreline - phone outage update
Saturday, December 14, 2024
We are continuing to experience an outage with our phone system. We are unable to receive or make calls to or from Shoreline City Hall.
This includes the City’s 24-hour 206-801-2700 customer response number.
For after hours and over the weekend, use the following numbers:
- For all police and life, safety issues, call 911.
- For calls that would normally go to the City's 24/7 customer response 2700 number, call 206-510-5179.
0 comments:
Post a Comment